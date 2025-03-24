Does Microsoft Teams Work in China?


What is Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams, launched in 2017, is a collaboration and communication platform that integrates chat, video conferencing, and file sharing. It is part of the Microsoft 365 suite and is widely used for remote work, team collaboration, and enterprise communication.

Is Microsoft Teams Available in China?

Microsoft Teams is partially available in China but experiences connectivity issues and service restrictions. Since Microsoft Azure is not fully available in China, Teams users may face delays, poor video quality, and difficulties accessing shared files. Additionally, some features—such as integrations with external cloud storage and third-party apps—may be blocked or limited.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina assists businesses using Microsoft Teams in China by:

  • Providing China-compliant communication tools: We help businesses switch to China-approved collaboration platforms.
  • Ensuring stable connectivity: We optimise network configurations for faster and more reliable communication.
  • Handling compliance: We assist with ICP Filing and adherence to China’s data security laws.

With AppInChina, businesses can ensure smooth team collaboration within China. Contact us today to get started!

