Microsoft Forms is a cloud-based form and survey creation tool that allows users to collect responses, analyse data, and integrate with Microsoft Office 365 applications. Released in 2016, it is widely used for business feedback, education, and event registrations.
Microsoft Forms is part of Microsoft 365, which means it relies on cloud infrastructure that may be affected by The Great Firewall of China. Some users in China report slow loading times or restricted access, particularly for forms that store or process data on overseas servers. Additionally, businesses collecting user data in China must obtain ICP Filing to comply with local regulations.
