Does Microsoft Clarity Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 18, 2025

What is Microsoft Clarity?

Microsoft Clarity is a free website analytics tool that provides session replays, heatmaps, and user behaviour insights to help businesses understand customer interactions. Since its release in 2020, it has gained popularity as an alternative to Google Analytics, offering privacy-conscious tracking with minimal performance impact.

Is Microsoft Clarity Available in China?

Microsoft Clarity’s tracking and data visualisation tools may be restricted in China due to The Great Firewall of China. The platform relies on external data servers and real-time event processing, which can lead to slow performance or blocked analytics tracking. Additionally, websites collecting user data in China must complete ICP Filing to comply with local laws.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina makes Microsoft Clarity work efficiently in China by:

  • Ensuring data storage and analytics tracking meet China’s regulations.
  • Facilitating ICP Filing to allow seamless data collection.
  • Implementing alternative analytics solutions to avoid potential disruptions.

