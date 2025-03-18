Does Microsoft Clarity Work in China?

Microsoft Clarity is a free website analytics tool that provides session replays, heatmaps, and user behaviour insights to help businesses understand customer interactions. Since its release in 2020, it has gained popularity as an alternative to Google Analytics, offering privacy-conscious tracking with minimal performance impact.
Microsoft Clarity’s tracking and data visualisation tools may be restricted in China due to The Great Firewall of China. The platform relies on external data servers and real-time event processing, which can lead to slow performance or blocked analytics tracking. Additionally, websites collecting user data in China must complete ICP Filing to comply with local laws.
AppInChina makes Microsoft Clarity work efficiently in China by:
Maximise your website insights in China—contact us to get started!
Contact us and our team in China will help you do the research and find the best solution for your project.Contact Us