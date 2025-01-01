Does MemberPress Work in China?


What is MemberPress?

MemberPress, founded in 2013, is a membership and subscription management plugin for WordPress. It allows businesses, online educators, and content creators to restrict access to premium content, manage recurring payments, and integrate with email marketing services.

Is MemberPress Available in China?

MemberPress faces significant accessibility challenges in China due to its reliance on WordPress and third-party payment gateways, which may be blocked or slow under The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, websites using MemberPress without an ICP Filing may experience limited functionality or complete inaccessibility.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses and educators use membership solutions in China by:

  • Providing a localised membership platform that complies with Chinese regulations.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

Contact us to manage subscriptions without technical barriers in China.

Related Content

Does WildApricot Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?