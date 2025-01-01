Medallia is a customer experience management (CXM) platform that allows businesses to collect and analyse customer feedback in real time. Founded in 2001, it provides tools for surveys, sentiment analysis, and AI-driven insights to improve customer satisfaction.
Medallia operates on cloud-based analytics and real-time data processing, which may face accessibility issues in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Many of its services rely on foreign data servers, which could lead to delays, blocked connections, or incomplete data collection. Additionally, if businesses wish to collect customer feedback within China, ICP Filing is required for hosting surveys or analytics platforms.
AppInChina ensures Medallia users in China have uninterrupted access by:
