Does Marketo Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 17, 2025

What is Marketo?

Marketo is one of the leading marketing automation platforms designed to help businesses generate leads, nurture customer relationships, and optimise marketing campaigns. Founded in 2006 and later acquired by Adobe in 2018, Marketo is widely used for email marketing, customer segmentation, analytics, and sales integration. It is particularly popular among B2B companies looking to streamline their digital marketing efforts.

Is Marketo Available in China?

Yes, Marketo is accessible in China, only at the cost of performance and functionality. Since Marketo’s core infrastructure relies on international servers, users in China are likely going to experience delays, slow-loading dashboards, or API connection issues. Additionally, Marketo integrates with services like Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn, many of which are blocked by The Great Firewall of China, making certain marketing workflows less effective.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures your Marketo campaigns run smoothly in China by:

  • Optimising hosting and data solutions to improve platform responsiveness.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s data regulations, including ICP Filing and data localisation.
  • Integrating alternative analytics and ad platforms that are fully functional in China.

Contact us to tailor your Marketo setup for the Chinese market and maximise your marketing success.

