Does Mailchimp Work in China?


What is Mailchimp?

Mailchimp, founded in 2001, is a leading email marketing and automation platform that allows businesses to design newsletters, manage subscriber lists, and track campaign performance. It integrates with e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce and provides analytics tools for audience insights.

Is Mailchimp Available in China?

Mailchimp faces accessibility issues in China due to its Western cloud hosting and reliance on Google Analytics, which are blocked outright by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, Mailchimp-hosted landing pages may be blocked or load slowly, affecting email campaign effectiveness.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables businesses to run email marketing campaigns in China by:

  • Providing localised email marketing solutions optimised for Chinese audiences.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

With AppInChina, businesses can ensure email campaigns reach Chinese customers reliably. Contact us to get started!

