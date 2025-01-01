Does LoyaltyLion Work in China?


What is LoyaltyLion?

LoyaltyLion, founded in 2012, is a customer loyalty and engagement platform that helps e-commerce brands create personalised loyalty programs to drive customer retention. It offers integrations with Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce, enabling businesses to reward customers through points, referrals, and tiered programs.

Is LoyaltyLion Available in China?

LoyaltyLion’s services are partially accessible in China, but its Western cloud-based infrastructure may cause delays, connectivity issues, or complete inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, LoyaltyLion’s integrations with email marketing, analytics, and third-party apps may not function properly in China. Businesses that do not obtain an ICP Filing may also face difficulties in legally operating their loyalty programs.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures smooth loyalty program operations in China by:

  • Providing China-compliant hosting and solutions for customer rewards programs.
  • Obtaining an ICP filing to ensure compliance with Chinese internet regulations.
  • Replacing restricted third-party integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

To retain and engage customers without technical or legal barriers in China, contact us to get started.

