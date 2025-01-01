Does Loox Work in China?


What is Loox?

Loox, founded in 2015, is a photo and video review platform designed for e-commerce brands. It allows businesses to collect visual product reviews from customers and display them in customisable galleries and widgets on their websites. Loox integrates with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms to increase social proof and conversions.

Is Loox Available in China?

Loox relies on Western-hosted content delivery, which can lead to slow loading times, missing images, and blocked video reviews due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, businesses that do not secure an ICP Filing may face compliance issues, leading to limited functionality or complete inaccessibility of their review features in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures e-commerce businesses can showcase reviews in China by:

  • Providing localised visual review solutions with optimised performance.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure compliance and accessibility.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

With AppInChina, businesses can display visual reviews without technical disruptions in China. Contact us today to get started!

