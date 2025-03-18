Does LogRocket Work in China?

LogRocket is a session replay and error-tracking tool that helps developers monitor user behaviour, debug issues, and optimise web performance. Since its launch in 2016, it has become a go-to solution for businesses looking to analyse frontend performance, identify bugs, and improve digital experiences.
LogRocket’s session recording and real-time monitoring features may be significantly impacted by The Great Firewall of China. Because LogRocket relies on cloud-based storage and global CDNs, users in China may experience slow performance, incomplete session recordings, or blocked data transfers. Websites hosted in China must obtain ICP Filing to legally process and store customer interaction data.
AppInChina helps businesses use LogRocket in China by:
