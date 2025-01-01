Launched in 2004, Libsyn (Liberated Syndication) is one of the oldest podcast hosting and distribution platforms, offering automatic publishing to platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. It also provides monetisation options and detailed analytics for podcasters.
Libsyn’s reliance on Western content delivery networks (CDNs) and third-party integrations makes it susceptible to being blocked by The Great Firewall. Additionally, major podcast platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts are restricted, limiting distribution to Chinese audiences. Businesses targeting listeners in China should explore local podcast hosting and ICP Filing for website-based podcast streaming.
AppInChina ensures podcast reach in China by:
