Does Kontent.ai Work in China?

Kontent.ai is a headless content management system (CMS) designed to help businesses manage and deliver personalized content across various digital channels. It offers content collaboration tools, workflows, and content versioning features, making it suitable for businesses with complex content strategies.
Kontent.ai can be accessed in China, however, due to reliance on global CDNs and cloud-based infrastructure, businesses may face issues with connectivity and accessibility. Since many CDNs are not optimized for China, this may also lead to slower loading times and poor performance. Additionally, integrating third-party tools, such as Google Analytics, will create issues due to many tools being blocked outright by The Great Firewall of China.
