Does Kong Gateway Work in China?


What is Kong Gateway?

Kong Gateway is an API (application programming interface) management platform that helps businesses secure, monitor, and optimise API traffic. It supports integrations with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes for enterprise-grade API management.

Is Kong Gateway Available in China?

Kong Gateway depends on Western cloud infrastructure, which may cause connectivity issues, performance slowdowns, or outright blocking in China due to The Great Firewall. Without ICP filing, API endpoints hosted outside of China may experience latency and compliance risks.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Kong Gateway in China by:

  • Providing local API hosting solutions to reduce latency.
  • Ensuring ICP filing compliance for uninterrupted API access.
  • Optimising API security within China’s regulatory framework.

