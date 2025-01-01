Does Ko-fi Work in China?


What is Ko-fi?

Ko-fi, founded in 2012, is a creator support platform that allows artists, writers, and developers to receive one-time or recurring donations from their audience. It integrates with platforms like PayPal, Stripe, and Discord to enhance engagement.

Is Ko-fi Available in China?

Ko-fi faces accessibility problems in China due to its reliance on Western payment gateways and cloud hosting, which may be restricted by The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, Ko-fi pages may be blocked or suffer from slow load times, making it difficult for Chinese users to support creators.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps creators receive support from China by:

  • Providing China-friendly tipping and donation solutions.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website functionality.
  • Replacing restricted payment options with Alipay and WeChat Pay.

With AppInChina, creators can receive support without technical difficulties in China. Contact us to get started!

