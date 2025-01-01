Does Klaviyo Work in China?

Klaviyo, founded in 2012, is an email and SMS marketing platform designed for e-commerce businesses. It integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, providing advanced segmentation and automation tools for targeted marketing.
Klaviyo relies on Western cloud infrastructure and services like Google Analytics, Stripe, and Facebook Ads, which are blocked by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, Klaviyo-hosted landing pages and forms may be inaccessible to Chinese users.
AppInChina enables businesses to use Klaviyo-like tools in China by:
With AppInChina, businesses can run effective marketing campaigns in China without technical barriers. Contact us today to get started!