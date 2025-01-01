Does Kaltura Work in China?

Kaltura, founded in 2006, is a video management platform that provides cloud-based video hosting, live streaming, and video analytics for businesses, educational institutions, and media companies. It offers customisable video solutions for e-learning, corporate communications, and marketing with integrations for LMS, CMS, and CRM platforms.
Kaltura faces significant accessibility issues in China due to its reliance on Western cloud services, such as AWS and Google Cloud, which are restricted in the country due to The Great Firewall of China. Users may experience slow video loading, buffering, or outright blocking, making it difficult to stream and share video content. Additionally, Kaltura’s integrations with third-party services like YouTube and Google Drive are blocked in China.
AppInChina helps businesses using Kaltura in China by:
With AppInChina, businesses can deliver high-quality video content in China. Contact us to get started!