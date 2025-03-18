Does JW Player Work in China?

JW Player is a video hosting, streaming, and monetization platform widely used for HTML5 video playback, ad insertion, and analytics. Originally developed in 2005, it powers online video experiences for media companies, e-learning platforms, and brands looking to deliver high-quality video content across multiple devices.
Yes, while JW Player’s basic video player can be embedded in Chinese websites, its default CDNs, analytics tools, and ad-monetisation features may be impacted by The Great Firewall of China. Video buffering and loading speeds can be significantly slower when relying on non-China-based hosting and content delivery. To legally host and distribute video content in China, businesses must obtain ICP Filing and comply with strict content regulations.
