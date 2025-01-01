Does Joy: Rewards & Loyalty Program Work in China?
What is Joy: Rewards & Loyalty Program?
Joy is a Shopify plugin that allows e-commerce businesses to create, manage, and customise customer loyalty programs. It enables merchants to offer points-based rewards, referral bonuses, and automatic discounts to boost customer retention and repeat purchases.
Is Joy Available in China?
Since Joy operates within the Shopify ecosystem, it inherits the accessibility issues of Shopify in China. While Shopify itself is not outright blocked, many of its services, including checkout features, third-party integrations, and analytics dashboards, experience latency issues or require VPN access to bypass The Great Firewall. Additional problems include:
Payment gateway restrictions: Shopify’s default payment methods (PayPal, Stripe) are not widely used in China.
Loyalty program visibility: Customers may experience slow loading times when interacting with the loyalty program interface.
Marketing email deliverability: Joy integrates with email marketing tools like Mailchimp and Klaviyo, which may be blocked or unreliable in China.
How AppInChina Can Help
AppInChina helps businesses using Joy in China by: