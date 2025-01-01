Does Jotform Work in China?


What is Jotform?

Jotform is a versatile online form builder that allows businesses and individuals to create custom forms, collect data, and process payments. It integrates with various third-party services, making it a popular choice for surveys, registrations, and workflows.

Is Jotform Available in China?

Jotform is partially accessible in China, but users often experience slow loading times or connection issues due to reliance on global CDNs and third-party integrations. Additionally, companies using Jotform to collect data from Chinese users must obtain ICP Filing to comply with The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina can ensure your Jotform-based workflows operate smoothly in China by:

  • Hosting form data locally to improve speed and accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked integrations with China-friendly alternatives.
  • Guiding businesses through the ICP Filing process for compliance.

