Does Jetpack Work in China?


What is Jetpack?

Jetpack is a WordPress security and performance plugin that offers site backups, spam protection, speed optimisation, and analytics for WordPress websites.

Is Jetpack Available in China?

Jetpack relies on WordPress.com services, which may lead to slow loading times, blocked features, or access restrictions in China. Features that depend on Google services, Facebook, or Twitter do not function properly due to The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Jetpack in China by:

  • Providing China-optimised WordPress hosting to ensure fast performance.
  • Replacing blocked integrations with compliant alternatives.
  • Ensuring site security and compliance with Chinese regulations, such as the ICP Filing.

Make your WordPress site work seamlessly in China

