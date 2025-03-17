Does Imperva Work in China?

Imperva is a leading cybersecurity company that provides web application firewalls (WAFs), DDoS protection, data security, and threat intelligence solutions. Founded in 2002, Imperva helps organisations protect sensitive data and digital assets from cyber threats.
Yes, Imperva’s on-premise security solutions can be deployed in China, but cloud-based services may face latency issues or accessibility restrictions due to The Great Firewall of China. Many of Imperva’s cloud WAF and DDoS protection services rely on international data centres, which may not be fully optimised for China’s internet infrastructure. Additionally, Chinese regulations around cybersecurity and cross-border data transfers could pose compliance challenges.
AppInChina assists businesses in deploying Imperva in China by:
