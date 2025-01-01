Does Hello Audio Work in China?


What is Hello Audio?

Founded in 2020, Hello Audio is a private podcast hosting platform designed for businesses, educators, and course creators. It allows users to create restricted-access audio content, such as training materials, private coaching, and membership-based podcasts.

Is Hello Audio Available in China?

Hello Audio relies on Western hosting and content delivery networks, which may face slowdowns, partial inaccessibility, or complete blocking in China due to The Great Firewall. Private podcast feeds distributed through platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts may not function properly in China. Businesses should explore local podcast hosting solutions and ICP Filing for legal compliance.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures seamless private podcast access in China by:

  • Providing China-compliant hosting for private audio content.
  • Assisting with ICP filing to enable website-based podcast streaming.
  • Optimising audio delivery for Chinese listeners.

