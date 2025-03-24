Does GoTo Webinar Work in China?

GoTo Webinar, launched in 2006 by LogMeIn (now GoTo), is a web conferencing and webinar hosting platform designed for businesses, educators, and marketers. It allows users to conduct live and pre-recorded webinars, engage audiences through interactive features, and analyse performance with detailed reporting tools.
GoTo Webinar is partially accessible in China, but users may experience latency, buffering, and unreliable connections due to its reliance on Western cloud infrastructure. Streaming video content and engaging with attendees from China may be challenging, particularly for those using corporate networks restricted by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, some features, such as social media sharing and CRM integrations, may not function properly in China.
AppInChina helps businesses use webinar tools effectively in China by:
With AppInChina, businesses can host webinars in China without connectivity issues. Contact us to get started!