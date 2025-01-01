Google Fonts API is a web service provided by Google that enables websites to easily integrate and display custom fonts. It enhances website design by offering a vast library of open-source fonts that can be quickly embedded using a simple line of code.
No, the Google Fonts API is blocked in China. Websites that rely on Google Fonts for displaying text may experience slow load times or broken fonts for users accessing the site from China. This is because Google services, including the Fonts API, are generally inaccessible behind The Great Firewall of China. To ensure smooth font rendering in China, businesses need to host their fonts locally or use alternative solutions.
AppInChina can help you eliminate font loading issues in China by:
