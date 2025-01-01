Does Google Fonts API Work in China?


What is Google Fonts API?


Google Fonts API is a web service provided by Google that enables websites to easily integrate and display custom fonts. It enhances website design by offering a vast library of open-source fonts that can be quickly embedded using a simple line of code.

Is Google Fonts API Available in China?

No, the Google Fonts API is blocked in China. Websites that rely on Google Fonts for displaying text may experience slow load times or broken fonts for users accessing the site from China. This is because Google services, including the Fonts API, are generally inaccessible behind The Great Firewall of China. To ensure smooth font rendering in China, businesses need to host their fonts locally or use alternative solutions.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina can help you eliminate font loading issues in China by:

  • Hosting your fonts locally within China to improve website load times.
  • Optimizing your website infrastructure to comply with Chinese regulations, such as the IPC filing.
  • Ensuring a seamless user experience by integrating locally available alternatives to Google Fonts.

