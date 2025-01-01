Does Google Authenticator Work in China?

Google Authenticator is a two-factor authentication (2FA) app that generates time-based one-time passcodes (TOTP) to secure online accounts. Released in 2010, it enhances account security for platforms like Google, Facebook, and banking services.
Google services, including Google Authenticator, are heavily restricted, if not blocked entirely, in China due to The Great Firewall of China. While the app itself may function offline, initial setup and synchronisation with Google accounts can be blocked. Additionally, users in China may not receive push notifications or verification codes from Google-related services. Businesses operating in China must consider ICP Filing and ensure they use alternative authentication methods for local accessibility.
