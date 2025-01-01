Does Glitch Work in China?


What is Glitch?

Glitch, launched in 2017 by Fog Creek Software (now Glitch Inc.), is an online coding platform that allows developers to create, remix, and collaborate on web-based applications. It supports JavaScript, Node.js, and various other frameworks, making it a popular tool for developers, educators, and startups.

Is Glitch Available in China?

Glitch is not fully accessible in China due to The Great Firewall, which restricts various cloud-based development platforms. Users in China may experience slow loading times or complete inaccessibility when trying to use the platform’s collaborative coding features.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses and developers use Glitch in China by:

  • Providing local hosting solutions to improve accessibility.
  • Integrating with China-friendly development tools as alternatives.
  • Ensuring compliance with Chinese internet regulations, including ICP Filing.

Reach out to AppInChina to optimise your development workflow in China.

