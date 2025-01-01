Does GitHub Pages Work in China?


What is GitHub Pages?

GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service provided by GitHub. It allows developers to host personal websites, documentation, and project pages directly from a GitHub repository.

Is GitHub Pages Available in China?

GitHub itself is partially accessible in China, but GitHub Pages often loads slowly or inconsistently due to its reliance on global CDNs and Western hosting providers. Sites that use external JavaScript libraries (like Google Fonts or BootstrapCDN) may fail to load completely due to restrictions put in place by The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using GitHub Pages in China by:

  • Migrating static sites to a China-based hosting provider for faster loading speeds.
  • Optimising asset delivery using China-compliant CDNs.
  • Ensuring compliance with ICP Filing and local hosting regulations.

Contact us to seamlessly host your static website in China!

Related Content

Does Google Fonts API Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?