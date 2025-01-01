Does GitHub Pages Work in China?

GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service provided by GitHub. It allows developers to host personal websites, documentation, and project pages directly from a GitHub repository.
GitHub itself is partially accessible in China, but GitHub Pages often loads slowly or inconsistently due to its reliance on global CDNs and Western hosting providers. Sites that use external JavaScript libraries (like Google Fonts or BootstrapCDN) may fail to load completely due to restrictions put in place by The Great Firewall of China.
