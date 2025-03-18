Does GemPages Work in China?

GemPages is a drag-and-drop page builder for Shopify that enables merchants to create high-converting landing pages without coding. Founded in 2017, it offers pre-designed templates, A/B testing, and integration with e-commerce tools to enhance storefront performance.
GemPages itself can be accessed in China, but its reliance on third-party integrations, global CDNs, and external assets may result in slower load times or broken features. Shopify stores using GemPages must obtain ICP Filing to ensure compliance with Chinese e-commerce laws and avoid access restrictions imposed by The Great Firewall of China.
AppInChina optimises your Shopify store and GemPages in China by:
