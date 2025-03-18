Does FullStory Work in China?

FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that helps businesses track user interactions, diagnose issues, and improve website or app performance. Launched in 2014, it offers session replay, heatmaps, and conversion analytics to optimise user engagement. Companies use FullStory to gain insights into friction points, user behaviour, and product performance.
FullStory’s core analytics features may not function optimally in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Since it depends on cloud-based data collection, real-time session tracking, and third-party integrations, businesses may experience delays, missing data, or complete inaccessibility. To operate legally in China, businesses using FullStory must secure ICP Filing and ensure compliance with China’s data security laws.
AppInChina ensures FullStory functions smoothly in China by:
