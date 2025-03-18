Does FullStory Work in China?

What is FullStory?

FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that helps businesses track user interactions, diagnose issues, and improve website or app performance. Launched in 2014, it offers session replay, heatmaps, and conversion analytics to optimise user engagement. Companies use FullStory to gain insights into friction points, user behaviour, and product performance.

Is FullStory Available in China?

FullStory’s core analytics features may not function optimally in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Since it depends on cloud-based data collection, real-time session tracking, and third-party integrations, businesses may experience delays, missing data, or complete inaccessibility. To operate legally in China, businesses using FullStory must secure ICP Filing and ensure compliance with China’s data security laws.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures FullStory functions smoothly in China by:

  • Providing compliant hosting solutions to improve data collection and session replay speed.
  • Guiding businesses through ICP Filing to meet regulatory requirements.
  • Optimising alternative tracking solutions that work effectively in China.

Let AppInChina help you maintain deep user insights while ensuring compliance in China. Get in touch today!

