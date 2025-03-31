Does Freshdesk Work in China?

Freshdesk, launched in 2010 by Freshworks, is a cloud-based customer support software that helps businesses manage customer enquiries, live chat, automation, and ticketing systems. It integrates with platforms like Slack, Zoom, Shopify, and WhatsApp to streamline customer communication.
No. Freshdesk relies on Western cloud services, which can lead to delays, intermittent accessibility, or outright blocking in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Moreover, integrations with blocked platforms such as Google Analytics, Facebook Messenger, and YouTube will not function properly. If hosted on a non-compliant server, Freshdesk may not be accessible to mainland users.
AppInChina helps businesses using Freshdesk in China by:
