Does Freshdesk Work in China?


What is Freshdesk?

Freshdesk, launched in 2010 by Freshworks, is a cloud-based customer support software that helps businesses manage customer enquiries, live chat, automation, and ticketing systems. It integrates with platforms like Slack, Zoom, Shopify, and WhatsApp to streamline customer communication.

Is Freshdesk Available in China?

No. Freshdesk relies on Western cloud services, which can lead to delays, intermittent accessibility, or outright blocking in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Moreover, integrations with blocked platforms such as Google Analytics, Facebook Messenger, and YouTube will not function properly. If hosted on a non-compliant server, Freshdesk may not be accessible to mainland users.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Freshdesk in China by:

  • Providing ICP filing and localised hosting for reliable performance.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with compliant alternatives.
  • Ensuring smooth customer service operations within China’s regulatory framework.

