Does Formstack Work in China?


What is Formstack?

Formstack is an automation-focused online form builder that enables users to create forms, surveys, and workflows for data collection and business processes. Founded in 2006, it integrates with services like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google Sheets.

Is Formstack Available in China?

Formstack is hosted on servers outside China, which means users may experience slow load times or restricted access due to The Great Firewall of China. Businesses using Formstack in China must ensure compliance with data localisation regulations, and any form service collecting data from Chinese users requires ICP Filing to operate legally.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses maintain smooth form operations in China by:

  • Recommending alternative form builders that work reliably in China.
  • Managing ICP Filing for compliant data collection.
  • Optimising form performance to ensure accessibility in China.

