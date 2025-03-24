Does Dynatrace Work in China?

Dynatrace, founded in 2005, is an AI-powered observability and application performance monitoring (APM) platform designed to help businesses optimise their IT infrastructure. It provides real-time insights into application performance, user experience, and cloud environments, enabling organisations to proactively detect and resolve issues.
Dynatrace’s full functionality in China is limited, particularly for cloud-based monitoring. The platform relies on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, which are restricted in China. Some of its monitoring features that track cloud native applications or external APIs may not work reliably due to China’s Great Firewall. While on-premises deployment is possible, connectivity issues can arise when monitoring applications hosted outside of China.
