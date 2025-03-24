Does Dynatrace Work in China?


What is Dynatrace?

Dynatrace, founded in 2005, is an AI-powered observability and application performance monitoring (APM) platform designed to help businesses optimise their IT infrastructure. It provides real-time insights into application performance, user experience, and cloud environments, enabling organisations to proactively detect and resolve issues.

Is Dynatrace Available in China?

Dynatrace’s full functionality in China is limited, particularly for cloud-based monitoring. The platform relies on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, which are restricted in China. Some of its monitoring features that track cloud native applications or external APIs may not work reliably due to China’s Great Firewall. While on-premises deployment is possible, connectivity issues can arise when monitoring applications hosted outside of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables businesses to use Dynatrace effectively in China by:

  • Providing local APM solutions: We offer China-compliant performance monitoring alternatives.
  • Ensuring regulatory compliance: We assist with ICP Filing and compliance with data security laws.
  • Optimising cloud integrations: We help businesses transition to China-based cloud environments for seamless monitoring.

With AppInChina, businesses can maintain reliable application performance monitoring in China. Contact us today to get started!

