Does Drupal Work in China?

Originally released in 2001, Drupal is a flexible and powerful open-source content management system (CMS) used by businesses, governments, and organisations worldwide to build and manage websites. It is known for its scalability, security, and customisation options. Drupal is especially popular among enterprise-level websites, government portals, and educational institutions due to its ability to handle complex content structures and high traffic volumes.
Yes, Drupal can be used in China, but websites built with it may experience slow performance or accessibility issues if hosted outside of the country due to The Great Firewall of China. Since many Drupal sites rely on external CDNs and services such as Google Analytics, reCAPTCHA, and various third-party integrations, some features may not function correctly within China. Additionally, self-hosted Drupal sites require compliance with China’s internet regulations, including ICP Filing and data localisation requirements.
