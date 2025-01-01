Does Dropbox Sign Work in China?

Dropbox Sign (previously known as HelloSign) is a digital signature platform that allows users to sign, send, and manage legally binding documents online. Founded in 2010 and acquired by Dropbox in 2019, it integrates with services like Google Drive, Salesforce, and Slack to streamline document workflows.
No, Dropbox Sign is a Dropbox service, and Dropbox is blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China. As a result, users in China cannot access the platform without a VPN. Additionally, businesses handling digital documents in China must comply with local regulations and may need alternative e-signature solutions that operate within the country. If Dropbox Sign were to be used legally in China, ICP Filing would be required for any business hosting services related to document management.
