Does DocuSign Work in China?

DocuSign, founded in 2003, is a global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. The platform enables users to send, sign, and manage contracts from anywhere, integrating with major software providers like Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft. With over 1 million customers and hundreds of millions of users worldwide, DocuSign is one of the most trusted digital agreement platforms.
DocuSign is partially available in China, but connection speeds can be slow, and certain integrations may not function due to The Great Firewall. For businesses needing legally recognised digital signatures, obtaining ICP Filing is required to ensure compliance.
AppInChina helps businesses use DocuSign in China by:
To ensure smooth digital transactions in China, contact us to get started!