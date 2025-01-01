Does Datadog Work in China?


What is Datadog?

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring and security platform used by enterprises to track application performance, server metrics, logs, and security threats in real time. It supports integrations with AWS, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, and Docker, making it popular among DevOps teams and IT operations.

Is Datadog Available in China?

Datadog relies on global monitoring endpoints and Western cloud providers, making it difficult to use in China. Common issues include:

  • Limited or delayed data visibility due to the inability to connect with Western cloud-based monitoring services.
  • Integration failures with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, which are heavily restricted in China by The Great Firewall.
  • Slow log collection and analysis, affecting real-time performance tracking.
  • Network restrictions on Datadog’s APM (Application Performance Monitoring) tools, reducing effectiveness.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Datadog in China by:

  • Providing an alternative China-compliant monitoring solution with real-time infrastructure tracking.
  • Setting up localized log collection and security monitoring that works seamlessly within China’s network.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s cybersecurity and data storage regulations, including ICP Filing.

