Does Cvent Work in China?

Cvent, founded in 1999, is an event management software platform that helps businesses plan, market, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. It offers solutions for registration, attendee engagement, event marketing, and analytics, making it a popular choice for corporate and industry events.
Cvent’s functionality in China is limited due to its dependence on Western cloud services and third-party integrations, some of which may be blocked by The Great Firewall of China. Event organisers may experience issues with attendee registration, video streaming, and email communications when targeting Chinese audiences. Additionally, website access and data storage could be affected by China’s cybersecurity laws and compliance requirements.
