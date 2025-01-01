Does Coveo Work in China?

Coveo is an AI-powered enterprise search platform that enhances website and application search functionality. It provides personalised search results, recommendations, and analytics, making it a powerful tool for e-commerce, knowledge bases, and customer support.
Coveo is hosted on North American cloud servers and depends on AI-powered machine learning models that require constant data synchronisation with Western cloud providers. This setup may cause slow response times or blockages in China due to The Great Firewall. Coveo’s reliance on Google Analytics and external data tracking could lead to compliance issues with China’s data privacy laws.
AppInChina helps businesses using Coveo in China by:
Contact us to enable smart search in China!