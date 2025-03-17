Does CoreMedia Work in China?

CoreMedia is a hybrid headless content management system (CMS) that enables brands to create, manage, and deliver omnichannel digital experiences. Founded in 1996 in Germany, CoreMedia is widely used in e-commerce, media, and enterprise-level businesses for its real-time content preview, deep personalisation capabilities, and integrations with platforms like SAP Commerce Cloud and Salesforce.
Yes, CoreMedia can be deployed in China, but companies are likely to face problems with performance, hosting, and integration. Since CoreMedia relies on global cloud infrastructure, websites and applications using the platform can suffer from slow loading times due to China’s strict internet regulations and The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, third-party services integrated with CoreMedia—such as Google Analytics or Western CDNs—may be blocked entirely.
AppInChina ensures that CoreMedia-powered websites and digital experiences perform optimally in China by:
