Does CookieInformation Work in China?


What is CookieInformation?

CookieInformation is a GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and privacy compliance solution that helps websites manage cookie consent banners and data tracking policies. It integrates with content management systems and analytics tools to ensure websites comply with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and ePrivacy.

Is CookieInformation Available in China?

China has different data privacy regulations compared to GDPR, including the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). CookieInformation’s reliance on Western data tracking frameworks and third-party scripts could lead to restricted functionality or non-compliance in China. Additionally, cookie consent tools that rely on Google services or cloud-based CDNs may face loading delays or access issues due to The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using CookieInformation in China by:

  • Providing a China-compliant privacy management solution.
  • Ensuring compatibility with PIPL and local data laws.
  • Optimising website compliance without reliance on blocked third-party scripts.

