Does ConvertKit Work in China?


What is ConvertKit?

ConvertKit, founded in 2013, is an email marketing platform designed for creators, bloggers, and small businesses to build email lists, send newsletters, and automate campaigns. It integrates with Stripe, WordPress, and Zapier for enhanced functionality.

Is ConvertKit Available in China?

ConvertKit relies on Western cloud infrastructure and integrates with Google services, Stripe, and other restricted platforms, making it partially or completely inaccessible in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, email campaigns sent through ConvertKit may be blocked by Chinese email providers.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables businesses to use email marketing in China by:

  • Providing a localised email marketing solution that complies with Chinese regulations.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

To ensure your email marketing campaigns can reach Chinese audiences effectively, contact us!

Related Content

Does WordPress Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?