Does ConvertKit Work in China?

ConvertKit, founded in 2013, is an email marketing platform designed for creators, bloggers, and small businesses to build email lists, send newsletters, and automate campaigns. It integrates with Stripe, WordPress, and Zapier for enhanced functionality.
ConvertKit relies on Western cloud infrastructure and integrates with Google services, Stripe, and other restricted platforms, making it partially or completely inaccessible in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, email campaigns sent through ConvertKit may be blocked by Chinese email providers.
AppInChina enables businesses to use email marketing in China by:
To ensure your email marketing campaigns can reach Chinese audiences effectively, contact us!