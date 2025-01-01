Does Commerce Layer Work in China?

Commerce Layer is an API-first headless commerce platform that allows businesses to add global shopping capabilities to any website, app, or digital experience. By separating the commerce backend from the frontend, Commerce Layer enables brands to offer e-commerce experiences while integrating with existing content management systems (CMS) or digital experience platforms (DXP).
Commerce Layer itself is not blocked in China. However, since the platform heavily relies on third-party APIs and content delivery networks (CDNs) like Amazon CloudFront or Fastly, there are typically performance issues that affect the user experience. Cross-border data requests may also significantly slow down load times or disrupt transactions altogether. Additionally, if your e-commerce site uses third-party tools like Google Analytics or Stripe for payment processing, these services will face accessibility challenges in China.
AppInChina can ensure your Commerce Layer-based e-commerce site runs smoothly in China by:
