Does Cognito Forms Work in China?

Cognito Forms is an online form builder that enables users to create, customise, and embed forms for data collection, payments, and workflow automation. Launched in 2013, it integrates with services like Microsoft Power Automate and Zapier.
Cognito Forms operates on cloud-based servers outside of China, which means its accessibility may be affected by The Great Firewall of China. Users in China might experience slow form loading, submission failures, or complete inaccessibility. Additionally, businesses hosting forms that collect user data in China must obtain ICP Filing to comply with data regulations.
AppInChina ensures businesses can collect data in China without issues by:
Need online forms that work in China? Contact us to get our expert advice and tailored solutions!