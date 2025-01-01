Does Cloudflare Analytics Insight Work in China?


What is Cloudflare Analytics Insight?

Cloudflare Analytics provides real-time traffic monitoring, security insights, and performance metrics for websites using Cloudflare’s CDN and security services. It helps businesses analyse visitor behaviour and detect cyber threats.

Is Cloudflare Analytics Insight Available in China?

Cloudflare’s global CDN and security services are partially available in China, but its analytics platform may be affected by slow speeds or data limitations due to local restrictions and The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP filing, certain analytics features may not function properly.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Cloudflare Analytics Insight in China by:

  • Optimising website analytics with China-compliant tracking tools.
  • Providing local hosting solutions to improve data accuracy.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s cybersecurity laws for seamless monitoring.

