Does Checkout.com Work in China?


What is Checkout.com?

Founded in 2012, Checkout.com is a global payment processing platform that supports online transactions, fraud detection, and multiple payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, and local payment options. It is widely used by e-commerce businesses and enterprises for seamless cross-border payments.

Is Checkout.com Available in China?

No. Checkout.com does not have direct support for the Chinese payments ecosystem, as it primarily relies on global payment networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, which are less commonly used in China. Additionally, China’s financial regulations impose restrictions on foreign payment processors. While Checkout.com may support international transactions from China-based users, businesses seeking to process payments within China must integrate with local payment solutions such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Checkout.com in China by:

  • Enabling integration with China-compliant payment gateways like Alipay and WeChat Pay.
  • Assisting with local business licensing and payment processing compliance.
  • Providing alternative payment solutions optimised for the Chinese market.

Contact us to expand your payment reach in China!

Related Content

Does Authorize.Net Work in China?Does WooCommerce Work in China?What is the Great Firewall of China?