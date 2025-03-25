Does Castos Work in China?

Founded in 2017, Castos is a podcast hosting and analytics platform that integrates directly with WordPress via its Seriously Simple Podcasting plugin. It allows users to distribute podcasts across major platforms and offers private podcasting features for businesses and membership content.
Castos hosts podcasts using Western cloud servers, which may experience slow load times or blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, Castos integrates with Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, which are either restricted or have limited functionality in China. Businesses looking to distribute podcasts in China must use local hosting services and complete ICP Filing to comply with Chinese regulations.
AppInChina enables podcast accessibility in China by:
