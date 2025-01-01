Does CanvasJS Work in China?


What is CanvasJS?

CanvasJS is a JavaScript-based data visualisation library that enables developers to create interactive charts and graphs for web applications. It supports real-time updates, responsive design, and a variety of chart types, making it a popular choice for business dashboards and analytics tools.

Is CanvasJS Available in China?

CanvasJS itself is not blocked in China, but if a website loads its scripts from external CDNs (such as Google Hosted Libraries or jsDelivr), it may experience slow loading times or partial failures. Additionally, any CanvasJS-powered dashboards using third-party data sources like Google Analytics or AWS may face data retrieval issues in China due to The Great Firewall.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using CanvasJS in China by:

  • Optimising script delivery via China-based CDNs for faster loading.
  • Ensuring data sources are accessible in China by using local database solutions.
  • Adapting analytics dashboards to work within China’s internet environment.

