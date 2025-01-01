Does CanvasJS Work in China?

CanvasJS is a JavaScript-based data visualisation library that enables developers to create interactive charts and graphs for web applications. It supports real-time updates, responsive design, and a variety of chart types, making it a popular choice for business dashboards and analytics tools.
CanvasJS itself is not blocked in China, but if a website loads its scripts from external CDNs (such as Google Hosted Libraries or jsDelivr), it may experience slow loading times or partial failures. Additionally, any CanvasJS-powered dashboards using third-party data sources like Google Analytics or AWS may face data retrieval issues in China due to The Great Firewall.
AppInChina helps businesses using CanvasJS in China by:
Improve data visualisation performance in China; contact us today to get started!