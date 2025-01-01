Does Canny Work in China?

Founded in 2017, Canny is a customer feedback management tool that allows businesses to collect, prioritise, and act on user feedback. It integrates with Slack, Intercom, Jira, and GitHub to streamline product improvement based on customer input.
Canny is hosted on Western cloud services, which may lead to slow loading times, access restrictions, or complete blocking in China. Additionally, integrations with platforms like Google Analytics or Slack may be affected by The Great Firewall of China.
AppInChina helps businesses using Canny in China by:
