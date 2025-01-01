Does Canny Work in China?


What is Canny?

Founded in 2017, Canny is a customer feedback management tool that allows businesses to collect, prioritise, and act on user feedback. It integrates with Slack, Intercom, Jira, and GitHub to streamline product improvement based on customer input.

Is Canny Available in China?

Canny is hosted on Western cloud services, which may lead to slow loading times, access restrictions, or complete blocking in China. Additionally, integrations with platforms like Google Analytics or Slack may be affected by The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Canny in China by:

  • Providing ICP filing and local hosting to ensure uninterrupted access.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-compliant alternatives.
  • Ensuring regulatory compliance for customer data collection.

Optimise customer feedback management in China; contact us today!

Related Content

Does Freshdesk Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?