Does CallKit Work in China?


What is CallKit?

CallKit is an Apple framework that enables developers to integrate native VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and video calling functionality into their iOS applications. It provides users with an experience similar to traditional phone calls, offering system-wide integration for VoIP calls, such as showing incoming calls on the lock screen, integration with the native call history, and allowing for caller identification.

Is CallKit Available in China?

While CallKit itself is available globally, its functionality may be affected in China due to the region’s strict data privacy and telecommunications regulations. The use of VoIP services in China is tightly controlled, and any service that relies on external servers or third-party communication technologies may face potential blocking or restrictions due to the country’s firewall regulations. Furthermore, to operate in China, app developers might need to comply with the ICP Filing, which governs all content and services available on Chinese networks. Additionally, Apple services in China may be subject to local laws, making it essential for businesses to carefully assess how CallKit interacts with Chinese infrastructure.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina can help your business navigate CallKit’s implementation in China by:

  • Ensuring compliance with local telecommunications laws and regulations, including The Great Firewall and ICP Filing requirements.
  • Working with local Chinese telecom providers to facilitate smoother integration of CallKit functionalities
  • Helping you design and implement solutions that ensure minimal disruptions and compliance with China’s internet control measures.

Stay compliant with China’s regulations—contact us to get started!

Related Content

Does Daily Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?