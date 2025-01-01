Does CallKit Work in China?

CallKit is an Apple framework that enables developers to integrate native VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and video calling functionality into their iOS applications. It provides users with an experience similar to traditional phone calls, offering system-wide integration for VoIP calls, such as showing incoming calls on the lock screen, integration with the native call history, and allowing for caller identification.
While CallKit itself is available globally, its functionality may be affected in China due to the region’s strict data privacy and telecommunications regulations. The use of VoIP services in China is tightly controlled, and any service that relies on external servers or third-party communication technologies may face potential blocking or restrictions due to the country’s firewall regulations. Furthermore, to operate in China, app developers might need to comply with the ICP Filing, which governs all content and services available on Chinese networks. Additionally, Apple services in China may be subject to local laws, making it essential for businesses to carefully assess how CallKit interacts with Chinese infrastructure.
AppInChina can help your business navigate CallKit’s implementation in China by:
Stay compliant with China’s regulations—contact us to get started!