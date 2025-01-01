Does Buzzsprout Work in China?


What is Buzzsprout?

Launched in 2009, Buzzsprout is a popular podcast hosting platform that provides easy publishing, analytics, and monetisation tools. It supports distribution to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major directories.

Is Buzzsprout Available in China?

Buzzsprout relies on Western cloud hosting, making it susceptible to slow streaming speeds or blocking in China due to The Great Firewall. Since many of its supported distribution platforms, such as Spotify and Google Podcasts, are restricted, podcasters must use local hosting solutions and ICP Filing to ensure accessibility in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina guarantees podcast availability in China by:

  • Providing China-based podcast hosting for uninterrupted streaming.
  • Ensuring ICP Filing compliance for legal website access.
  • Optimising distribution for Chinese platforms.

Contact us to make your podcast accessible in China.

Related Content

Does Libsyn Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?