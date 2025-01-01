Does Buzzsprout Work in China?

Launched in 2009, Buzzsprout is a popular podcast hosting platform that provides easy publishing, analytics, and monetisation tools. It supports distribution to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major directories.
Buzzsprout relies on Western cloud hosting, making it susceptible to slow streaming speeds or blocking in China due to The Great Firewall. Since many of its supported distribution platforms, such as Spotify and Google Podcasts, are restricted, podcasters must use local hosting solutions and ICP Filing to ensure accessibility in China.
AppInChina guarantees podcast availability in China by:
